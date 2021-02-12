Jaffer Said Take Manager’s Permission: Abdullah on Maulvi’s Visit

Speaking about the bio-bubble breach aspect, Abdullah said “If the bio-bubble was in place, would the team manager have given me permission to call the maulvi? If the manager had said ‘no’ I would not have called the maulvi,” he said.

“Wasim bhai always put the team first and never tried to communalise the team. As a cricketer, one never wants to hear such allegations. I spoke to Wasim bhai, he is hurt. These allegations are being made to divert from real issues.”

Wasim Jaffer, who resigned earlier in the week, had refuted the claims and said that he had stepped down because of “bias of selectors-secretary for non-deserving players”.

While the majority of the Indian cricket fraternity stayed silent on the matter, the likes of Anil Kumble, Manoj Tiwary, Irfan Pathan and Dodda Ganesh were among those who tweeted in support of Jaffer.