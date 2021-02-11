With You Wasim, Did the Right Thing: Kumble Responds to Jaffer

Former captain and coach Anil Kumble took to social media and spoke in support of his India teammate Wasim Jaffer, who had been accused of religion-based bias by the Uttarakhand Cricket Association.

Jaffer, who had been appointed as coach of the Uttarakhand senior team in 2020, quit owing to a dispute with the state association and on Wednesday strongly rejected allegations by the officials that he favoured Muslim players in the team.