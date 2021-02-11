Axar to Debut? What India’s Playing XI Could Look Like in 2nd Test

“When you playing two off-spinners, Kuldeep becomes more or less same kind of spinner taking the ball away," Kohli had said at the press conference.

"We were quite clear on what we wanted to play, what combination we wanted to play. There are no regrets whatsoever on that decision. Moving forward, we will think of combinations, which brings us variety as a bowling attack. And not one dimensional, turning away from the bat.”

Once again, the conversations around the combinations will largely revolve around the bowling and batting abilities down the order. Barring any injuries the top six pick themselves and if passed fit eventually, Axar Patel might well be in line for his debut.