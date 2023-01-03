VVS Laxman Could Become India Coach After Rahul Dravid’s Tenure: Report

Split Coaching Remains Unlikely

The report also said that for now, split coaching will not be happening. "Has that happened in Indian cricket before?" a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying in the report when asked about the possibility of split coaching coming into the set-up.

Ever since he took over from Ravi Shastri as the head coach in November 2021, Dravid has had an indifferent run at the helm of the Indian team.

They lost to England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup and didn't reach the final of the 2022 T20 Asia Cup apart from losing the Test and ODI series in South Africa and rescheduling the fifth Test to England at Birmingham.