VVS Laxman Hails Bravery of Driver and Conductor Who Saved Rishabh Pant’s Life

Former Indian cricketer, VVS Laxman applauded the efforts of two individuals, whose brave and timely actions reportedly played a crucial role in saving the life of Rishabh Pant.

The wicketkeeper-batter of the Indian team, Pant was involved in a car accident in Roorkee during the early hours of Friday, 30 December. He is currently being treated for multiple injuries in Dehradun's Max Hospital.

In his tweet, Laxman thanked Sushil Kumar, a Haryana Roadways driver, for dragging Pant out of his car which was engulfed in fire. He was aided by his conductor, Paramjit, as the duo was quick to drape Pant in a bedsheet and call the ambulance.