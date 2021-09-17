King Kohli, the T20I Captain, Without a Crown To Show For

That Kohli wears his heart on his sleeve, both as a player and captain, has become hackneyed, but it is true nonetheless. While there were some blips along the way, not least concerning the team selection, with a win percentage of 64.4, it is almost incontestable that T20I cricket in India moved forward with Kohli in charge.

Virat Kohli, the T20I batsman, as expected, did not wilt under the pressure of captaincy. From 2017 onwards, he has never averaged under 30 in a year, which is remarkable. In fact, in his last T20I assignment as captain, which ended up in a favourable 3-2 against England, Kohli was at the peak of his powers.

The captain finished the 5-match affair with 231 runs at an average of 115.50 and a strike rate of 147.13, miles ahead of the second-placed Jos Buttler, and even flirted with the idea of opening the batting.

While an official announcement is awaited, there is little doubt that Rohit Sharma will take over the reins from Kohli. He will still have Kohli, unequivocally one of the best batsmen across formats, as an invaluable asset.