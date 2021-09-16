Virat Kohli to Step Down as India T20 Captain After 2021 World Cup

Virat Kohli will step down as captain of the Indian men's T20 team after the 2021 T20 World Cup which will be held in UAE and Oman. Kohli, who will captain Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, took to social media to announce his decision on 16 September.

The Kohli led Indian team will be looking for their second men's T20 World Cup title after having won the inaugural one in 2007. India will go to the World Cup with former captain MS Dhoni as a mentor as well. India's vice-captain for the T20 World Cup will be Rohit Sharma.

The T20 World Cup begins on 17 October in Oman with the qualifiers. India will play the first match against Pakistan on 24 October in Dubai.

Kohli will however continue to lead India in Tests and ODIs.