Ganguly Says Virat Decision to Step Down "Made Keeping in Mind Future Roadmap"

BCCI's Honorary Secretary Jay Shah said that he had been in discussions with Kohli and the leadership team for the last six months. Incidentally, Shah had said to The Indian Express two days ago that there will be no captaincy change till the time the is performing.

"We have a clear roadmap for Team India. Considering the workloads and ensuring that we have smooth transition, Mr Virat Kohli has decided to step down as T20I Captain after the upcoming World Cup. I have been in discussions with Virat and the leadership team for the last six months and the decision has been thought through. Virat will continue to contribute as a player and as a senior member of the side in shaping the future course of Indian cricket."

Kohli became the T20I captain in 2017 after MS Dhoni stepped down as limited-overs captain. Kohli has led India in 45 T20Is, out of which India have won 27, lost 14, tied two and there was no result in two.