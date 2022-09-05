Virat Kohli Equals Record for Most Fifties in T20Is Against Pakistan

Star India batter Virat Kohli on Sunday equalled the record for most fifties in T20Is against Pakistan with a half-century during the Super 4 phase of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Kohli dropped anchor for India from No 3, compiling his 32nd T20I fifty (60 off 44) to lead India to 181/7 in 20 overs.

After Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put on a blazing fifty-stand for the opening wicket, Kohli walked in and started positively, moving to 15 off 10 balls despite India losing Rahul shortly after Rohit's wicket.