Mohammad Nawaz Helps Pakistan Level Scores With India in Asia Cup 2022

A dramatic change to the script has seen two last-over finishes in this 20-over edition of the Asia Cup, a stirring final preparatory push towards the World Cup in Australia starting next month. Pulsating contests, not necessarily of the highest quality but precisely why they have been gripping spectacles, have had two packed houses on the edge of their seats.

India’s victory on last Sunday was fashioned by the all-round brilliance of Hardik Pandya, who followed up a three-wicket burst with a match-winning unbeaten 33.

A week later, it was the turn of Mohammad Nawaz to return the compliment. With India’s top order threatening to run away with the game, the left-arm spinner was parsimony personified on his way to tidy figures of one for 25 from his four overs. India, it appeared, were prepared for his bowling but taken unawares by his smashing pyrotechnics with the bat, because they seemed to have no answers once the left-hander, thrust up to No. 4 to keep a left-right combination going, lay into the bowling with gusto.