Usain Bolt's Wish Comes True, Gets Invited For T20 League

The fastest man on earth, Usain Bolt, is eyeing a career in cricket and is keen to play in the T20 Leagues like Jamaican superstars such as Chris Gayle and Andre Russell.

Tapping into Bolt's ambition to play T20 cricket, the Jamaican legend has been approached by Power Sportz, India's first live digital Sports channel, to be part of a T20 League likely to be hosted at a venue in the Middle East soon.

While Ms Kanthi D Suresh, the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Power Sportz -- who are the rights holders of the League --, was not available to confirm the venue, it is learnt that it could be held in the Gulf, which has emerged as a popular cricketing destination of late.