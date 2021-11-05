West Indies Needs More Tournaments Like CPL to Unearth Talent: Kieron Pollard

Asked about his position on getting the next generation into the mix for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia in less than a year's time, Pollard, who himself was plagued by poor form in the tournament, said, "I love that question. I think that's something that has plagued us over a period of time for the last, you know, 10 years or so, we have had, again, sort of the same guys playing T20 and sort of dominating as we go along.



"One of the things for us that we need to do, especially in the Caribbean, is we need to have another tournament other than CPL (Caribbean Premier League), where we can unearth new talents," said Pollard.



West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo too will call time on his international career after the ICC T20 World Cup, leaving a big gap to fill in the side. The 38-year-old was integral to the Caribbean side which won two T20 World Cups.



Pollard said that with little or no infusion of new talent, the same players were being "recycled" time and again.



"When we had the Caribbean T20, that was an opportunity for people to bring new talents from different parts of the Caribbean and we are able to have a sort of nucleus for this last generation also but with the inception since CPL come in, yes, it's a franchise-base system, but we have only the opportunity to sort of recycle the same players over and over and over again.