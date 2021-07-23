West Indies-Australia ODI Suspended After Positive COVID-19 Test

The match was about to begin as the toss had taken place and Australia had handed right-arm fast bowler Riley Meredith a debut when report of the positive test came in.



CWI said in a statement on Friday (IST) that, "The second CG Insurance ODI between West Indies and Australia has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result from a non-playing member of the West Indies staff. This decision was taken after the toss at Kensington Oval once the result was known.



"The established Covid-19 protocols stipulate that all members of both teams and match officials will return immediately to the team hotel and will be re-tested later today. They will remain in isolation in their hotel rooms until their PCR-Test results are returned," the statement said.



"A decision on when the match will be replayed will be made at a later date once all the test results are confirmed."



Australia, after losing the T20I series 2-3, had come back strongly in the opening ODI, crushing West Indies by 133 runs under D/L Method at the same venue on July 20.