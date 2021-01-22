Umpires Said We Could Walk Off After Abuse, Rahane Refused: Siraj

"Whatever role the team management gives me, I will try to perform in that role. I will not think too much about what would happen. I will try to live up to expectations of the team management," he said, when asked what would be his role in the Indian team when first-choice bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Umesh Yadav return after regaining fitness.

Siraj said he was looking forward to the home series against England and T20 World Cup, to be held in India in October-November. "I don't want to relax because my performance will set the course of my career," he stressed.

On being abused racially by spectators in Australia during the third and fourth Tests, in Sydney and Brisbane respectively, Siraj said it made him mentally strong and he did not allow that to impact his game.

"The case [on racial abuse] is going on. Let us see if we get justice or not. I told my captain that some audience are abusing me. The umpire said you can leave the ground but the captain said we will not go as we respect the game of cricket and you may send them out," he said.

When asked as to who is the better captain between Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, Siraj said both are good and that he enjoyed playing under both. He said Rahane backed the youngsters. "He did not get angry over one bad over and for a youngster that provides a lot of confidence," he said.

On his journey so far, Siraj said he worked very hard during the Covid-enforced lockdown that started in March-end.

"I was bowling and aiming at a single wicket. The 2020 IPL was most important season of my life. I decided not to relax. When I went to IPL, I met Dale Steyn sir, spoke to him and learnt from him. I developed my outswinger. My performance in IPL gave me confidence, and then I was selected red ball cricket in Australia [Test series]. I had not thought I would get a chance. When I got the chance, I performed well. It gave me confidence and I will carry this to England series," he promised.