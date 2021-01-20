An ‘Eidgah Ground’ in Hyderabad Celebrates Siraj, Mourns Father

I met Siraj at the Eidgah ground during a match played by neighbourhood kids. At the time, we used to play ‘tennis ball cricket’. There were tournaments for cricket matches played with a tennis ball between 2009 and 2015, both at the area and district levels. He used to be a star even back then.

In 2015, Siraj was later called to the nets at the Uppal stadium, where players prepare for Ranji Trophy matches. He worked himself to perfection during the Ranji season in 2016-17, during which he took 41 wickets in nine matches. But it was during the IPL's 2017 season when I first saw him add a calm temperament to his bowling skills.

We were crouched on the sofa at my home when the IPL auctions just before the tournament in 2017 took place. He was tense and told me, “Bhai mere ko sirf 1 crore mile to kaafi hai,” (A Rs 1 crore offer is enough for me). We waited one hour for his name to be called out. When that moment seemed to be getting delayed, we went out for a drive. He weathered the tension during that drive. He was calm when he came back to that sofa in my two-room home. Thirty minutes later, he won a Rs 2.6 crore IPL contract with Sunrisers Hyderabad. I watched him as he remained silent for a moment to take in the magnitude of his win.

From my home, he first went straight to his father Mohammed Ghouse and Shabana Begum. More than the money, his father was elated that his son would “now appear on TV”.

But the IPL was not the big goal. The dream he was chasing was to play for India. When he was finally selected for Team India, he was over the moon. It was his father’s wish that he played for the country. We friends took out a celebration rally in his support. In Masab Tank, a locality in the heart of Hyderabad, we rode bikes and announced Siraj's name to the world. He had arrived.