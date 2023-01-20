U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Super Six Schedule: Know Dates, Timings, & Venue

The second round of U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Super Six is scheduled to begin soon. According to the details mentioned on the official schedule, the second round is set to begin on Saturday, 21 January 2023. Interested viewers should take note of the complete schedule so they can watch their favourite teams play. The details on the schedule state that the second round of U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Super Six will end on 25 January 2023.

It is important to note that a total of 12 teams will play against each other for four semifinal spots. The 12 teams in the second round of U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Super Six are split into two groups. Each group consists of six teams. All the teams will play two matches in the Super Six stage.