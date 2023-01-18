Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023: India Replace Injured Hurley Gala With Yashasri
ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023: Hurley Gala was ruled out after suffering a laceration in her right thumb.
The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 has approved Yashasri Soppadhandhi as a replacement for the injured Hurley Gala in the India squad.
Yashasri was named as a replacement after Hurley was ruled out of the event after suffering a laceration in her right thumb which required stitches and ruled her out of participating in the remainder of the tournament.
Hurley, the highly rated 16-year-old pace-bowling all-rounder from Mumbai, was not in the playing XI in India U19's two matches so far.
The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad, the ICC informed in a release on Tuesday, 17 January.
The Event Technical Committee of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 consists of Sarah Edgar (Chair), ICC Senior Manager Event Operations, Snehal Pradhan, ICC Women's Cricket Manager, Sivuyile Mqingwana, Tournament Director, Claire Terblanche, (Cricket South Africa), Lydia Greenway (Independent), Stacy-Ann King (Independent).
High-Flying India To Conclude Group Stage Campaign With Scottish Test
India U19 have won both their matches in the U19 Women's World Cup so far, beating South Africa U19 by seven wickets first and then getting the better of United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 122 runs
Shafali Verma's girls are currently occupying pole position in the Group D standings, with four points and a handsome net run rate of +4.083. In their final group-stage fixture, they will be up against Scotland on Wednesday, 18 January.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.