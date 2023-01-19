India vs Wales Hockey World Cup: When & Where to Watch Live Streaming in India

India vs Wales Hockey World Cup live streaming details are mentioned here.
(Photo Courtesy: Hockey India)
The Indian team is in good form and has been performing well in both, their attacking and defending ways. The last two matches played by India showed their stronghold in attacking and defending positions. While India took over Spain, 2-0, it was drawn 0-0 against England in the last match. Today, on Thursday, 19 January 2023, India vs Wales are getting ready to face each other. Hockey fans can watch the live streaming of the Hockey World Cup.
India vs Wales Hockey World Cup is scheduled to take place today, on Thursday. Both teams are gearing up to face each other and the Indian fans have high hopes for their team. India is likely to put up a tough fight against Wales like in previous matches. The team is in good form so they will play well.
When will India vs Wales Hockey World Cup take place as per schedule?
India vs Wales Hockey World Cup is scheduled to take place today, Thursday, 19 January 2023.
What is the time of the India vs Wales Hockey World Cup today?
India vs Wales Hockey World Cup is set to begin at 7:00 pm IST today, on Thursday.
What is the venue of the India vs Wales match today?
India vs Wales will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Hockey fans in India can also watch the live streaming of the entire match at the scheduled time.
Where to watch the live stream of the Hockey World Cup 2023?
Viewers in India can watch the live streaming of the India vs Wales Hockey World Cup 2023 on the Disney+Hotstar app at the scheduled time.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Wales Hockey World Cup 2023 live in the country?
According to the latest details, fans can watch the Hockey World Cup 2023 live on the Star Sports Network channels like Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports Select 2 HD.
