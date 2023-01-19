India vs Wales Hockey World Cup: When & Where to Watch Live Streaming in India

The Indian team is in good form and has been performing well in both, their attacking and defending ways. The last two matches played by India showed their stronghold in attacking and defending positions. While India took over Spain, 2-0, it was drawn 0-0 against England in the last match. Today, on Thursday, 19 January 2023, India vs Wales are getting ready to face each other. Hockey fans can watch the live streaming of the Hockey World Cup.

India vs Wales Hockey World Cup is scheduled to take place today, on Thursday. Both teams are gearing up to face each other and the Indian fans have high hopes for their team. India is likely to put up a tough fight against Wales like in previous matches. The team is in good form so they will play well.