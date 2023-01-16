Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 India vs UAE Live Streaming: Where To Watch Live

U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 India vs UAE Live Streaming: The ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023 officially kicked off on Saturday, 14 January 2023. This year, a total of 16 teams will participate in the tournament in 41 matches.

On the first day, four matches were played at the Benoni, South Africa between UAE U19 and Scotland U19, Australia U19 and Bangladesh U19, South Africa U19 and India U19, and Sri Lanka vs USA U19.

After a marvellous win against South Africa, women in blue will take on United Arab Emirates (UAE) today on Monday, 16 January 2023.

Let us know the live streaming and live telecast details of the India Women U19 India vs UAE Women U19 T20 World Cup 2023.