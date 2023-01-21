U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 India vs Australia Live Streaming and Telecast

U19 India Women vs U19 Australia Women T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: After winning all the three matches played so far, the Shefali Verma-led India team is leading the Group D points table and has qualified for the super six stage of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The women in blue also made their way into the Group 1, where they are at the top position.

U19 Women Australia team is no less, they won two matches and lost one. Australia U19 Women team is at the second position in the Group A points table. They have also reached to Group A and are currently at spot 3.