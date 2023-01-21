U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 India vs Australia Live Streaming and Telecast

U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 India vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch IND vs AUS Live Telecast?
(Photo: Twitter/ICC)
U19 India Women vs U19 Australia Women T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: After winning all the three matches played so far, the Shefali Verma-led India team is leading the Group D points table and has qualified for the super six stage of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The women in blue also made their way into the Group 1, where they are at the top position.
U19 Women Australia team is no less, they won two matches and lost one. Australia U19 Women team is at the second position in the Group A points table. They have also reached to Group A and are currently at spot 3.
Both India Women (U19 IND-W) and Australia Women (U19 AUS-W) will face off against each other in the fourth match of the super six stage today on 21 January 2023.
Out of 12 teams of the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023, the six teams that have qualified for the Super Six Stage are India, Bangladesh, Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and UAE.
The U19 India Women vs U19 Australia Women T20 World Cup 2023 Super Six Match will be played today on 21 January 2023 at the North-West University Oval, Potchefstroom. The match will start at 5:15 pm (IST).
The live streaming and Telecast of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 match between India and Australia will be available on the FanCode app and website.
Team India: Sonia Mendhiya, Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi, Mannat Kashyap, Shweta Sehrawat, Shafali Verma (c), Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Parshavi Chopra, Shabnam MD/Soppadhandi Yashasri.
Team Australia: Rhys McKenna (c), Ella Wilson, Charis Bekker, Milly Illingworth, Kate Pelle (wk), Sianna Ginger, Claire Moore, Ella Hayward, Amy Smith, Lucy Hamilton, Maggie Clark.
