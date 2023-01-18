India vs Scotland U19 Women T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: Where To Watch

India Women U19 vs Scotland Women U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: After thrashing UAE and South Africa, team India is all set to take on Scotland today, 18 January 2023. The IND vs SA U19 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Willowmoore Park B Field, Benoni.

Talking about the India women U19 team, so far they are performing extremely well in the tournament and are currently leading the Group D points table. They would definitely like to maintain the winning streak and retain the top position in the T20 Women's U19 World Cup 2023 Points Table.