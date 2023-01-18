India vs Scotland U19 Women T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: Where To Watch
The U19 India Women vs U19 Scotland Women match T20 World Cup 2023 will be played today, 18 January at 5:15 pm IST.
India Women U19 vs Scotland Women U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: After thrashing UAE and South Africa, team India is all set to take on Scotland today, 18 January 2023. The IND vs SA U19 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Willowmoore Park B Field, Benoni.
Talking about the India women U19 team, so far they are performing extremely well in the tournament and are currently leading the Group D points table. They would definitely like to maintain the winning streak and retain the top position in the T20 Women's U19 World Cup 2023 Points Table.
IND vs Scotland U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Match 2023: Date, Time, and Venue
The India vs Scotland U19 T20 World Cup match will be played today, 18 January 2023 at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni. The match will start at 5:15 pm (IST).
India vs Scotland U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Match 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast?
The live telecast of India vs Scotland U19 T20 World Cup match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
India vs Scotland U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Match 2023: Live Streaming Details
The live streaming of IND vs Scotland U19 T20 World Cup match can be enjoyed on the FanCode app and website in India.
India vs Scotland U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Match 2023: Team Squads
Team India: Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat (vc), Shabnam, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (wk), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, and Yashashree.
Team Scotland: Katherine Fraser (c), Ailsa Lister, Molly Barbour-Smith, Olivia Bell, Niamh Muir, Molly Paton, Niamh Robertson-Jack, Nayma Sheikh, Anne Sturgess, Emily Tucker, Emma Walsingham, Darcey Carter, Maryam Faisal, Maisie Maceira, and Orla Montgomery.
