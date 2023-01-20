ADVERTISEMENT

U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Super Six Schedule: Know Dates, Timings, & Venue

U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Super Six: Take a look at the complete schedule of the matches here.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Cricket
U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Super Six Schedule: Know Dates, Timings, & Venue
The second round of U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Super Six is scheduled to begin soon. According to the details mentioned on the official schedule, the second round is set to begin on Saturday, 21 January 2023. Interested viewers should take note of the complete schedule so they can watch their favourite teams play. The details on the schedule state that the second round of U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Super Six will end on 25 January 2023.

It is important to note that a total of 12 teams will play against each other for four semifinal spots. The 12 teams in the second round of U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Super Six are split into two groups. Each group consists of six teams. All the teams will play two matches in the Super Six stage.

Before the Super Six stage, the four teams that ended at the bottom of their groups in the first round will play for positions 13, 14, 15 and 16 in two playoff matches.

Here is the complete schedule of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Super Six that you must note if you want to watch the matches.

U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Super Six: Playoffs Schedule

Let's take a look at the playoffs schedule before the super six matches take place:

  • 20 January: Playoff - USA vs Scotland - 1:30 PM IST - Benoni

  • 20 January: Playoff - Zimbabwe vs Indonesia - 5:15 PM IST - Benoni

U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Super Six: Second Round Schedule

The U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Super Six schedule is here for those who want to know the details:

  • Group 1: Australia, Bangladesh, India, South Africa, Sri Lanka, UAE.

  • Group 2: England, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Rwanda, West Indies.

  • 21 January: Rwanda (B3) vs New Zealand (C1) - 1:30 PM IST - Potchefstroom

  • 21 January: Ireland (C3) vs England (B1) - 1:30 PM IST - Potchefstroom

  • 21 January: India (D1) vs Australia (A2) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

  • 21 January: Bangladesh (A1) vs South Africa (D2) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

  • 22 January: West Indies (C2) vs Rwanda (B3) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

  • 22 January: India (D1) vs Sri Lanka (A3) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

  • 23 January: Pakistan (B2) vs Ireland (C3) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

  • 23 January: UAE (D3) vs Australia (A2) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

  • 24 January: South Africa (D2) vs Sri Lanka (A3) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

  • 24 January: New Zealand (C1) vs Pakistan (B2) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

  • 25 January: UAE (D3) vs Bangladesh (A1) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

  • 25 January: England (B1) vs West Indies (C2) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Super Six: Semifinal and Final Schedule

The schedule for the semifinal and final matches is here for the readers:

  • 27 January: Group 1 Winner vs Group 2 Runner-up - 1:30 PM IST - Potchefstroom

  • 27 January: Group 2 Winner vs Group 1 Runner-up - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

FINAL

  • 29 January: Winner of Semifinal 1 vs Winner of Semifinal 2 - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

