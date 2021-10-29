Time for Our Cricketers to Grow Up and Behave Like Role Models

While Mandela may have used sport to unite, in 2021, unfortunately, some of the cricket world's current and ex-players are behaving less like heroes, as fans see them, and more like immature, bickering schoolchildren, making the news for their irresponsible and uncalled behaviour.

On Tuesday, 26 October, Quinton de Kock, who comes from Mandela country, decided not to take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement before South Africa's T20 World Cup match against West Indies and opted out of the game, citing 'personal' reasons.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) chair Lawson Naidoo later said that while a diversity of expression should be welcomed, this did not apply when against racism.

Two days later, on Thursday, 28 October, De Kock, who belongs to a mixed-race family, apologised for his decision. "For me, Black lives have mattered since I was born," he said. However, he also explained that he felt his rights were being taken away on being told what to do and didn't understand why he had to prove his feelings with a gesture.