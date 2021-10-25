Time for Kohli & Co To Defend Teammate & Take the Knee for All Shamis of India

Months after helping India in that famous victory against England at Lord's, Indian pace bowler Mohammed Shami was brutally abused and trolled online after India's 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in their opening match of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday, 24 October. After being set a target of 152, Pakistan easily won the match with 13 balls to spare.

Having conceded 43 runs in 3.5 overs at an economy rate of 11.21, Shami, like many other players in the team (KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, among others), had a bad day, but was subjected to comments like "Bloody Pakistani in Team India."

Shami, who bowled the 18th over of the match, went for 17 runs in just five balls, giving Pakistan the victory. Later, so-called fans, upset and angry on losing to arch-nemesis Pakistan, vented on Shami's social media page, solely and undeservedly, blaming him for the loss, questioning his loyalty to the country and calling him anti-national.