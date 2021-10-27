Harbhajan Singh & Mohammad Amir Engage in War of Words on Social Media

To this, Harbhajan replied, "Ab Tum bi bologe @iamamirofficial. yeh 6 ki landing tumhare ghar k tv par to nahi hui thi? Koi nahi hota hai end of the day it's a game of cricket as u rightly said (Now you will also say things? Did this six land on your TV at home?)"



With the tweet, Harbhajan attached a video of him hitting a last-over six against Pakistan.



Amir then taunted Harbhajan with a video of Shahid Afridi slamming the Indian spinner for four consecutive sixes.



Harbhajan, nicknamed 'Turbanator', then dredged out a picture of Amir bowling a no-ball during the infamous Lord's Test of 2010, with "disgrace" written in bold letters, and tweeted, "For people like you @iamamirofficial only Paisa paisa paisa paisa .. na izzat na kuch aur sirf paisa..bataoge nahi apne desh walo ko aur supporters ko k kitna mila tha... get lost I feel yuk talking to people like you for insulting this game and making people fool with ur acts. (For people like you, Amir, all that matters is money, not self-respect. Won't you tell your countrymen how much you got?"