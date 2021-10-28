Quinton De Kock Will Take the Knee; Explains Stance in Touching Post

The experienced South African cricketer further explained his stance, saying that the Black Lives Matter movement is very close to his heart, but made it clear that the way things happened on the day of the match weren’t to his liking.

“I was quiet on this very important issue until now. But I feel I have to explain myself a little bit.

“For those who don't know, I come from a mixed race family. My half-sisters are Coloured and my step mom is Black. For me, Black lives have mattered since I was born. Not just because there was an international movement. I was raised to understand that we all have rights, and they are important.

“I felt like my rights were taken away when I was told what we had to do in the way that we were told.

“Since our chat with the board last night, which was very emotional, I think we all have a better understanding of their intentions as well. I wish this had happened sooner, because what happened on match day could have been avoided.”

"I didn't understand why I had to prove it with a gesture, when I live and learn and love people from all walks of life every day. When you are told what to do, with no discussion, I felt like it takes away the meaning. If I was racist, I could easily have taken the knee and lied, which is wrong and doesn’t build a better society. Those who have grown up with me and played with me, know what type of person I am."

South Africa have played twice in the men’s 2021 T20 World Cup so far and won against West Indies but lost to Australia in their opening game.