Respect Your Stars: Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan Speaks Out in Support of Shami

Mohammad Rizwan and Virat Kohli after the match on Sunday.
Image: PTI
Since Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets on Sunday in Dubai in the men’s 2021 T20 World Cup, Mohammed Shami has been subjected to a lot of abuse on social media. After being set a target of 152, Pakistan easily won the match with 13 balls to spare.
Having conceded 43 runs in 3.5 overs at an economy rate of 11.21, Shami, like many other players in the team, had a bad day, but was subjected to comments like, "Bloody Pakistani in Team India". Upset at the defeat, so-called fans vented on Shami's social media page, blaming him for the loss, questioning his loyalty to the country.
On Tuesday, Pakistan’s wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan tweeted in support of Shami.
“The kind of pressure, struggles & sacrifices a player has to go through for his country & his people is immeasurable. @MdShami11 is a star & indeed of the best bowlers in the world Please respect your stars. This game should bring people together & not divide 'em #Shami #PAKvIND,” Rizwan tweeted.
Rizwan along with Babar Azam scored half centuries as Pakistan romped home to a comfortable win.
On Monday, Indian cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan and Sachin Tendulkar were among many who tweeted in support of Shami.
Pakistan's next game will be against New Zealand on Tuesday while India will play the Kiwis in their second game on Sunday.
