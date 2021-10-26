Respect Your Stars: Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan Speaks Out in Support of Shami

Since Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets on Sunday in Dubai in the men’s 2021 T20 World Cup, Mohammed Shami has been subjected to a lot of abuse on social media. After being set a target of 152, Pakistan easily won the match with 13 balls to spare.

Having conceded 43 runs in 3.5 overs at an economy rate of 11.21, Shami, like many other players in the team, had a bad day, but was subjected to comments like, "Bloody Pakistani in Team India". Upset at the defeat, so-called fans vented on Shami's social media page, blaming him for the loss, questioning his loyalty to the country.