T20 World Cup: Rohit, Bumrah, Babar – Who Said What After India Beat Pakistan?

Despite setting a modest target of 120 runs, Team India clinched a thrilling 6-run victory over Pakistan in their Group A clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.

Indian bowlers showcased a remarkable performance, successfully defending the total and restricting Pakistan to 113/7 at the end of 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah led the bowling attack with a three-wicket haul, supported by vice-captain Hardik Pandya, who claimed two wickets. Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel also made valuable contributions with one wicket each.

Following this triumph, the Rohit Sharma-led team now occupies the top position in the Group A points table.

Let's delve into the post-match reactions from the captains of both teams - Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam and the player of the match, Jasprit Bumrah: