India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Fans React to India's Thrilling Win Over Pak

India secured a thrilling 6-run victory against Pakistan in their Group A match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.

Despite setting a modest target of 119 runs in the first innings, the Indian bowlers delivered an outstanding performance, defending the total and restricting Pakistan to 113/7 in 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah claimed three wickets while Hardik Pandya took two.

In the first innings, fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf both ended with figures of 3-21.

As Pakistan faced defeat against India in the highly anticipated clash, here's how fans reacted on 'X':