India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Fans React to India's Thrilling Win Over Pak

India beat Pakistan by 6 runs.
Image: PTI
India secured a thrilling 6-run victory against Pakistan in their Group A match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.
Despite setting a modest target of 119 runs in the first innings, the Indian bowlers delivered an outstanding performance, defending the total and restricting Pakistan to 113/7 in 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah claimed three wickets while Hardik Pandya took two.
In the first innings, fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf both ended with figures of 3-21.
As Pakistan faced defeat against India in the highly anticipated clash, here's how fans reacted on 'X':
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined