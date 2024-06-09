India vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Cricket’s Most Iconic Rivalry Hits America, Toss at 7:30pm

India vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Let's be honest here, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 has not – barring a few upsets – lived up to the hype, predominantly owing to batting conditions. The tournament is screaming for an epic showdown between two giants, and it is exactly what we can expect today, when cricket's most iconic rivalry – India vs Pakistan – will be rekindled in New York.

At the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, India, the inaugural champions, will take on Pakistan, the 2009 winners, with thousands of South Asian expats in attendance.