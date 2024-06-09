T20 World Cup: Rohit vs Amir, Kohli vs Shaheen – Ind vs Pak 5 Key Player Battles

Among the other overwhelmingly discussed discourses will be the contest between Virat Kohli and Haris Rauf, considering the pyrotechnics from a couple of years ago. But there is a caveat.

Kohli, in all likelihood, will be opening the innings for India, whilst Rauf, should Gary Kirsten not make a ridiculously late call, will be Pakistan’s first change-up bowler. To reach a stage where he can take the attack to Rauf, Kohli must first tackle the probing questions posed by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Will he?