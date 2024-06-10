T20 World Cup: India Clinch Low-Scoring Thriller Against Pakistan by 6 Runs

In a gripping low-scoring encounter, India secured a thrilling 6-run victory over Pakistan in their Group A clash at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, held at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday. Despite setting a modest target of 119 runs in the first innings, the Indian bowlers put up a stellar performance, defending the total and limiting Pakistan to 113/7 at the end of 20 overs.

Robust Partnership for Pakistan

Pakistan's chase began with openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan building a 26-run partnership off 28 balls. However, Babar fell to a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah in the 5th over after scoring 13 runs off 10 deliveries. Usman Khan, batting at number 3, then joined Rizwan and contributed to another solid partnership. They added 31 runs off 33 balls before Usman was dismissed by Axar Patel on the first delivery of the 11th over, scoring 13 runs off 15 balls. At the end of 11 overs, Pakistan stood at 66/2.

Pakistan suffered their third blow as Hardik Pandya dismissed Fakhar Zaman in the 13th over, with Rishabh Pant making the catch behind the stumps. Zaman managed to score 13 runs off 8 balls before departing.

The Bumrah Masterclass

As Pakistan seemed poised for victory, Jasprit Bumrah breathed excitement into the match by dismissing Rizwan in the 15th over. It was a length ball slanted in, staying slightly low and sneaking under the bat as he attempted a swipe across the line. The off and middle stumps were sent rattling.

After 15 overs, Pakistan's scorecard read 83/4.

Under mounting pressure, Pakistan suffered a setback as Shadab Khan fell to a delivery from Hardik Pandya. It was a short ball, which followed Shadab as he attempted to back away. The ball rose sharply, catching Shadab off guard as he went for the pull shot. It got the top-edge and Pant swiftly moved to his left to complete the catch.

Eventful Last 2 Overs

Facing the challenge of scoring 21 runs off the final 2 overs, Imad Wasim and Iftikhar Ahmed at the crease, Jasprit Bumrah delivered a superb penultimate over. He conceded just 3 runs and claimed the wicket of Iftikhar Ahmed in the process.

With Pakistan needing 18 runs to win off the final over, Rohit Sharma entrusted the ball to Arshdeep Singh. The bowler rose to the occasion, successfully defending the target as Pakistan fell short by 6 runs.

Pacers' Show in 1st Innings

In the first innings, fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf took identical figures of 3-21 as Pakistan bowled out India for just 119 in 19 overs. On a tricky pitch where ball stopped on batters occasionally, only three batters reached double figures for India, as Rishabh Pant top-scored with 42 off 31 balls in his largely charmed life at the crease, where his trademark unorthodox shots got him better returns than orthodox strokes.

At one point, India were comfortably placed at 89/3 in 11 overs, before they dramatically lost the plot. Naseem, Haris and Mohammad Amir triggered an epic collapse with their brilliant bowling as India lost their last seven wickets for just 30 runs.

In a bid to attack in the middle overs, India lost batters due to poor shots and kept picking out fielders, which meant they couldn’t stitch partnerships. After 30 minutes of delay due to rain, Rohit Sharma began the proceedings by flicking Shaheen Shah Afridi off his wrists for a magnificent six.

Dropped Opportunities

Rain came back to halt India’s innings at eight for no loss in the first over and after 29 minutes, Virat Kohli got going with a creaming cover drive for four. But Kohli chased a wide delivery from Naseem, and picked out point. In the next over, Rohit miscued a pick-up shot off Shaheen and was caught by deep square leg.

Amir beat Axar Patel's outside edge thrice in as many balls, before the batter cut and ramped Shaheen for four and six respectively. On the other hand, luck favoured Pant heavily – a healthy outside edge went past Iftikhar Ahmed at slip for four off Amir. Immediately after, a top-edge on his wristy flick was dropped by Usman Khan at cover and Pant’s attempt to drive again took an outside edge flying over Iftikhar for four more, as India ended a dramatic power-play at 50/2.

Axar skipped down the pitch to drive over Iftikhar’s head for four, but in a bid to repeat that shot against Naseem, he completely missed the ball and was castled. Pant again survived on 17 when Usman shelled a chance to catch his top-edge on the slog-sweep off Imad Wasim.

Pakistan's Robust Comeback

But from the 10th over off Haris, things changed dramatically for Pant. He lofted a slower ball over mid-off, fell over to paddle over short fine leg and flicked in the same region to pick a hat-trick of fours, followed by a lovely reverse-sweep off Imad to pick another boundary.

But Pakistan bounced back as Suryakumar Yadav picked out mid-off against Amir and Shivam Dube chipped a simple catch to Naseem off his own bowling. Amir had Pant finally running out of luck when his miscued loft was caught by mid-off moving to his left and Ravindra Jadeja chipped straight to short mid-off on consecutive deliveries.

Pakistan ensured India didn’t get to close their innings well as Rauf got Hardik Pandya flicking to deep backward square leg and had Jasprit Bumrah hit straight to short cover on consecutive balls. Arshdeep Singh’s run-out by Babar Azam ensured India’s innings ended with one over unused. With inputs from IANS.