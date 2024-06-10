T20 World Cup: India Clinch Low-Scoring Thriller Against Pakistan by 6 Runs

India vs Pakistan: Ind beat Pakistan
In a gripping low-scoring encounter, India secured a thrilling 6-run victory over Pakistan in their Group A clash at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, held at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.
Despite setting a modest target of 119 runs in the first innings, the Indian bowlers put up a stellar performance, defending the total and limiting Pakistan to 113/7 at the end of 20 overs.
Pakistan's chase began with openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan building a 26-run partnership off 28 balls. However, Babar fell to a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah in the 5th over after scoring 13 runs off 10 deliveries.
Usman Khan, batting at number 3, then joined Rizwan and contributed to another solid partnership. They added 31 runs off 33 balls before Usman was dismissed by Axar Patel on the first delivery of the 11th over, scoring 13 runs off 15 balls.
At the end of 11 overs, Pakistan stood at 66/2.
After 15 overs, Pakistan's scorecard read 83/4.
Facing the challenge of scoring 21 runs off the final 2 overs, Imad Wasim and Iftikhar Ahmed at the crease, Jasprit Bumrah delivered a superb penultimate over. He conceded just 3 runs and claimed the wicket of Iftikhar Ahmed in the process.
In the first innings, fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf took identical figures of 3-21 as Pakistan bowled out India for just 119 in 19 overs.
On a tricky pitch where ball stopped on batters occasionally, only three batters reached double figures for India, as Rishabh Pant top-scored with 42 off 31 balls in his largely charmed life at the crease, where his trademark unorthodox shots got him better returns than orthodox strokes.
In a bid to attack in the middle overs, India lost batters due to poor shots and kept picking out fielders, which meant they couldn’t stitch partnerships. After 30 minutes of delay due to rain, Rohit Sharma began the proceedings by flicking Shaheen Shah Afridi off his wrists for a magnificent six.
Rain came back to halt India’s innings at eight for no loss in the first over and after 29 minutes, Virat Kohli got going with a creaming cover drive for four. But Kohli chased a wide delivery from Naseem, and picked out point. In the next over, Rohit miscued a pick-up shot off Shaheen and was caught by deep square leg.
Axar skipped down the pitch to drive over Iftikhar’s head for four, but in a bid to repeat that shot against Naseem, he completely missed the ball and was castled. Pant again survived on 17 when Usman shelled a chance to catch his top-edge on the slog-sweep off Imad Wasim.
But from the 10th over off Haris, things changed dramatically for Pant. He lofted a slower ball over mid-off, fell over to paddle over short fine leg and flicked in the same region to pick a hat-trick of fours, followed by a lovely reverse-sweep off Imad to pick another boundary.
Pakistan ensured India didn’t get to close their innings well as Rauf got Hardik Pandya flicking to deep backward square leg and had Jasprit Bumrah hit straight to short cover on consecutive balls. Arshdeep Singh’s run-out by Babar Azam ensured India’s innings ended with one over unused.
