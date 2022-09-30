Won’t Be Able To Play Me Easily: Pak Pacer Haris Rauf Sends Warning to India

Always a High-Pressure Game: Haris Rauf on India vs Pakistan Matches

Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets - for the first time in a world tournament - in the last edition of the T20 World Cup in UAE. But recently in the Asia Cup, India secured a clinical five-wicket win before losing to Pakistan in the 'Super 4' stage.

The 28-year-old fed the Indian batters with short-pitch deliveries as he returned wicketless in their first match of the Asia Cup. But in the Super 4 stage, he accounted for the key wicket of India skipper Rohit Sharma. The 28-year-old ended the Asia Cup with eight wickets from six matches. But in the ongoing series he's been at his best, leading the tally with eight wickets from five matches.

"The match between India and Pakistan is always a high-pressure game. In the World Cup last year, I was feeling so much pressure. But in the past two matches in the Asia Cup, I didn't feel much of it because I knew I just had to give my best," Rauf added.