India vs Netherlands Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When & How to Watch

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup live streaming details are here.
(Photo: Twitter/BCCI)
Team India started its campaign at the T20 World Cup in total style with a four-wicket win over Pakistan on Sunday, 23 October. The Men in Blue are gearing up to face the Netherlands in their second match on Thursday, 27 October. Cricket fans in India are excited to watch the T20 World Cup between India and Netherlands on Thursday. Team India would aim to continue the winning momentum and improve their net run rate with a win over the Dutch side.
People are eagerly waiting to watch India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup on Thursday. India achieved a dramatic win over Pakistan in their first match during the T20 World Cup. It has increased the expectations among Indian fans. Both India and Netherlands will try their best to win the match today. One must know the live-streaming details.
When will the India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match be played?
The India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match is scheduled to be played on Thursday, 27 October. Cricket fans must take note of the date if they want to watch the match.
What is the time of the India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match?
The T20 World Cup match between India vs Netherlands is set to begin at 12:30 pm IST on Thursday, 27 October.
What is the venue of the India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match?
According to the official schedule, the India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match is to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Netherlands T20 match in India?
Viewers in India can watch India vs Netherlands live match today, 27 October, on Star Sports Channels. One must take note of the date and timing so they can watch the entire match live on their television.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match in the country?
India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup live streaming can be watched on the Disney+Hotstar app. Viewers in India must take note of these details if they want to watch the match.
