India vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup: Toss Coming up at 1pm

On paper, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 started more than a week ago – on 16th October. The teams that featured over the past week did their very best to glorify the competition by bringing top-quality cricket to the table, but for two enormous fanbases, the competition will only get underway today – 23rd October.

The date had been marked on innumerable calendars ever since the schedule for the tournament was announced, as neighbours India and Pakistan are all set to clash at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, in front of expectedly 90,000+ fans.

India’s record against Pakistan in this particular competition is impressive. They have won five of the six meetings previously, and across all competitions in this format, the men in blue enjoy an 8-3 lead.

Yet, the recent results tip the scales in Pakistan’s favour. Babar Azam’s team were flawless in this very fixture last year – handing India a 10-wicket defeat, while they also won their last T20I meeting against Rohit Sharma’s boys, which was at the Asia Cup.