India vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup: Toss Coming up at 1pm

India vs Pakistan Live Score and Updates of T20 World Cup 2022 Match
(Photo: IANS/Altered by The Quint)
India will meet Pakistan in their first ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 fixture.
The match will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.
The men in blue enjoy a 5-1 lead in India vs Pakistan head-to-head records in this competition.
The match will start at 1:30pm, with the toss expected to take place at 1pm.
The precipitation chances have reduced massively.
Until about a week ago, it seemed the game was heading towards a washout, with an 80% chance of rain during the match. However, as if the cricket gods held a fruitful emergency meeting with heaven’s weather department, the chances of rain have miraculously diminished.
On what will be a cold day in Melbourne, the precipitation chances are only 12% during evening, and the cricket enthusiasts can be optimistic about being treated with full 40 overs of enthralling action. Though it is expected to rain overnight, the match should get over at 11pm local time.
On paper, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 started more than a week ago – on 16th October. The teams that featured over the past week did their very best to glorify the competition by bringing top-quality cricket to the table, but for two enormous fanbases, the competition will only get underway today – 23rd October.
The date had been marked on innumerable calendars ever since the schedule for the tournament was announced, as neighbours India and Pakistan are all set to clash at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, in front of expectedly 90,000+ fans.
India’s record against Pakistan in this particular competition is impressive. They have won five of the six meetings previously, and across all competitions in this format, the men in blue enjoy an 8-3 lead.
Yet, the recent results tip the scales in Pakistan’s favour. Babar Azam’s team were flawless in this very fixture last year – handing India a 10-wicket defeat, while they also won their last T20I meeting against Rohit Sharma’s boys, which was at the Asia Cup.
Like any other India vs Pakistan game, this fixture will be immensely significant from the emotional perspective, but as we witnessed last year, today’s outcome is also expected to have a say in the semi-final lineup of the competition, given its cut-throat nature.
Understandably, both sides will look to put their best foot forward at a jam-packed MCG, where every wicket, boundary, fielding effort and all of the minute details of the match will be cheered by many, and jeered by some.
