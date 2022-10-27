T20 World Cup: Netherlands’ Scott Edwards Eager To Bring 'A Game’ Against India

For us it's about playing our brand of cricket and the way we go about it you're not trying to play how India would play or how Australia would play. We're trying to play our brand of cricket. We think if we play at a high enough level, then you give yourselves a chance in those kind of bigger games."



"When I say our brand of cricket, it's the way we as a team think we perform best. So if we perform to the ability we think we can perform that gives us our best chance to compete. These teams if they're on their day, they're extremely hard to beat. We'll have to try to bring our A game. If it's not enough, it's enough. If it's not, it's not."