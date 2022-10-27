IND vs NED Match Highlights, T20 World Cup: India Beat Netherlands By 56 Runs

India vs Netherlands Live Score and Updates of T20 World Cup 2022 Match
India defeated Netherlands by 56 runs in their second ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 match.
Netherlands scored 123/9 while chasing a target of 180 runs.
India scored 179/2 in their 20 overs after batting first.
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav scored half-centuries.
India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score: India will take on the Netherlands in their second Super 12 fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 today, 27 October, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Rohit Sharma’s team will be in high spirits, following what was an enthralling victory over Pakistan.
Against their neighbours in the first match, the men in blue snatched victory from the grasp of defeat, chasing a 160-run target down despite reeling at 31/4 at one stage. Virat Kohli was the architect-in-chief of the victory, as he scored 82 runs from 53 deliveries and remained unbeaten.
As for the Netherlands team, they perhaps exceeded expectations by making it to the Super 12 – beating the United Arab Emirates and Namibia in the process. The performance from Scott Edwards’ team was also commendable in their first Super 12 fixture, against Bangladesh, but they suffered a narrow 9-run defeat.
Though India are the overwhelming favourites for this match, head coach Rahul Dravid would know well the cost of complacency, especially when we witnessed a major upset only a day before, when Ireland defeated England.
Sydney experienced rain earlier in the day but the weather seems to be perfectly fine now, with the sun out. Currently, Bangladesh and South Africa are competing in an encounter at the same venue.
Ideally, the toss should have taken place at 12 noon, but it will be slightly delayed.
The match between South Africa and Bangladesh had a 22-minute delay owing to rain. The fixture is about to conclude, with Bangladesh having lost 9 wickets already, and we can expect the toss to happen soon after this game's conclusion.
The match between South Africa and Bangladesh has concluded, with the Proteas securing a comfortable win. We are now all set for the toss.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the flip of the coin and elected to bat first. Though the primary target will be to pick up two points, net run rate could also prove to be a vital factor in deciding the semi-finalists. Hence, India will be eager to post a big total today.
"We want to keep improving no matter what the results are, it always keeps you in good stead when you are thinking like that. It is important for us to keep ticking those boxes," Sharma said after the toss.
India are playing the same eleven players who featured in the win against Pakistan.
India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
Netherlands Playing XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c/wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren.
Good first over for India, and to be more specific, for KL Rahul. The opener had a poor outing against Pakistan, but he is looking in good touch today as Fred Klaasen's first over yielded seven runs.
Left-arm orthodox spinner Tim Pringle was called up to bowl the second over, and he did well to concede only a couple of singles. India are 9/0 after the first two overs.
Yet another underwhelming outing for KL Rahul. He had the opportunity to get some runs under his belt, but Paul van Meekeren trapped him leg before wicket in only his first over.
India are 18/1 after 3 overs.
Netherlands will be really happy with the start they have got here at the SCG. Only five runs come from the fourth over, which was bowled by Bas de Leede.
India are 23/1 after four overs.
India almost lost their second wicket in the fifth over. Trying to play the pull for a six, Rohit Sharma edged the ball towards mid-on, but Tim Pringle could not hold on to the catch. It could have been a huge breakthrough for the Oranje.
India are 27/1 after five overs.
For the second time in as many overs, Rohit Sharma almost threw his wicket away but somehow managed to extend his stay on the crease.
The Indian skipper tried to play the ball down the leg side, but struck it towards Tim Pringle at short fine-leg. This time, the ball drops just an inch ahead of the spinner.
Not many would have expected Netherlands to have this good a start, and it could easily have been much better. Six runs come from Tim Pringle's second over.
India are 38/1 after 7 overs.
Are the shackles coming off now? Seems so, as Rohit Sharma struck a big six in the eighth over, bowled by Logan van Beek. He was also given leg before wicket only a ball later, but DRS replay showed a huge inside edge.
India are 48/1 after 8 overs.
Teenage leg-spinner Shariz Ahmed, who dismissed Bangladeshi skipper Shakib Al Hasan in his last match, had a good start with the ball - conceding only 5 runs.
India are 53/1 after 9 overs.
It is about time Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli got a move on, and that is what they are trying to do now. Bas de Leede's second over yields 14 runs.
India are 67/1 after 10 overs.
The momentum has well and truly shifted here at the MCG. 11 runs come from Tim Pringle's third over, as Rohit Sharma brought up his 29th T20I half-century.
India are 78/1 after 11 overs.
The Indian captain departs!
Attempting yet another big hit, Rohit Sharma found Colin Ackermann at deep mid-wicket, and this time around, the catch is taken without any fumbles.
India are 84/2 after 12 overs.
Tim Pringle's day started off with two good overs, but a dropped catch and then two poor overs has changed the tone of the story. 11 runs come from the 13th over, as India are now 95/2.
The stage is set up perfectly for what could be a fiery knock from Suryakumar Yadav. Two boundaries come from his bat in the 14th over, taking India's score north of the 100-run mark, to 106/2.
Logan van Beek bowled a poor first over, but he has somewhat pulled things back for his team here by conceding only 8 runs in his over, at a time almost every over is yielding 10+ runs.
India are 114/2 with five overs to spare.
As we enter the last few overs, both Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are now looking to deal solely in boundaries. 14 runs come from Logan van Beek's overs.
India are 128/8 after 16 overs.
The 'King' simply keeps on conquering!
Virat Kohli brings up yet another half-century, as India are now well and truly headed towards a big score. 16 runs come from Fred Klaassen's last over.
India are 144/2 after 17 overs.
Decent over from the Netherlands' perspective, as Logan van Beek concedes only 10 runs in the 18th over of the game.
India are now 154/2 with the last two overs remaining.
Netherlands have certainly pulled things back over the last two overs. Bowling the penultimate over of the innings, Paul van Meekeren concedes only 8 runs.
India are now 162/2 after 19 overs.
Brilliant last over for India!
17 runs come from Logan van Beek's over, including a couple of sixes - one each from Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. The latter managed to bring up his half-century with the six, in only 25 deliveries.
India end their innings art 179/2, as Netherlands face a big target of 180 runs,.
From the six deliveries we have seen so far, it seems certain that Bhuvneshwar Kumar will enjoy his outing here at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
The first over results in a maiden.
Arshdeep Singh has not managed to replicate his start from the match against Pakistan. The young left-arm seamer concedes 11 runs in his first over, including two boundaries from Max ODowd.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is breathing fire. While his first over was a maiden, his second over is even better - a wicket-maiden, as Vikramjit Singh was clean bowled.
Netherlands are 11/1 after three overs.
Rohit Sharma called up Mohammed Shami to bowl the fourth over of the match, but he was not as impressive as Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Max O'Dowd's third boundary takes Netherlands score to 19/1 after four overs.
Axar Patel, who had a day to forget against Pakistan, has had a brilliant start with the ball here. The left-arm spinner clean bowled Max O'Dowd in his first over.
Netherlands are 22/2 after 5 overs.
The powerplay has belonged to the Indian bowlers, who conceded only 27 runs in the first six overs and also dismissed both openers. Rohit Sharma's men are completely dominating the game now.
Hardik Pandya was given the ball following the conclusion of the powerplay. The all-rounder conceded 9 runs in his over, as Netherlands are 36/2 after 7 overs.
Axar Patel has given the batters absolutely nothing to capitalize on so far. Only five runs came from the spinner's second over, taking Netherlands' score to 41/2 after 8 overs.
Ravichandran Ashwin bowled the ninth over of the innings and conceded 6 runs, which included a boundary. Netherlands are now 47/2 at the end of 9 overs.
Brilliant stuff from Axar Patel. The 28-year-old has his second wicket of the day, as trying to hit a boundary, Bas de Leede ended up giving a catch to Hardik Pandya at backward point.
Netherlands are 51/3 after 10 overs.
The wicketkeeping by Dinesh Karthik has been underwhelming so far. The veteran missed a stumping opportunity, as five runs come from Ashwin's second over.
Netherlands are 56/3 after 11 overs.
Only six runs came from Axar Patel's third over, as it seems the victory is all but in India's grasp. Netherlands are 62/3 at the end of 12 overs.
The very slim chances of a comeback Netherlands had are perhaps over now, as Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed not one, but two batters in his second over. Colin Ackermann and Tom Cooper depart, as Netherlands are now struggling at 64/5.
Arshdeep Singh is not having a great day, but thankfully, the responsibility on his shoulders are not particularly high today. Nine runs come from his second over.
Netherlands are 73/5 at the end of 14 overs.
A Tim Pringle six means Ravichandran Ashwin is expensive in his last over, but his figures of 4-0-21-2 will impress the team management.
Netherlands are 81/5 after 15 overs.
Mohammed Shami was called back to bowl his third over, and this time around, the speedster is successful in opening his wickets tally as Tim Pringle's mistimed hit found Virat Kohli underneath the ball.
Netherlands are 87/6 after 16 overs.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has his second wicket of the day as Netherlands skipper's Scott Edwards' shot was caught by substitute fielder, Deepak Hooda.
Netherlands are 96/7 after 17 overs.
Arshdeep Singh has joined the party as he scalped 2 wickets in the same over, dismissing Fred Klaasen and Logan van Beek. Netherlands are now 101/9, as India's victory will be officially confirmed in a few minutes.
Mohammed Shami called curtains to his spell by conceding 8 runs in his last over. At the end of 19 overs, Netherlands are 109/9.
India secure two points, and subsequently, climb to the top of the Group 2 points table.
Netherlands end their innings at 123/9 - never looking comfortable chasing the big target of 180 runs. Spinner Tim Pringle is the only Dutch batter who managed to reach the 20-run mark, as the Indian bowlers had a rewarding day at the office.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin all picked up two wickets apiece. Mohammed Shami was also among wickets, helping India secure a comfortable win.
With two wins in as many matches, the confident Indian team will now prepare for the South African challenge. The match against Temba Bavuma's men will take place on Sunday, 30 October, at the Perth Stadium.
India lead Group 2 standings.