IND vs NED Match Highlights, T20 World Cup: India Beat Netherlands By 56 Runs

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score: India will take on the Netherlands in their second Super 12 fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 today, 27 October, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Rohit Sharma’s team will be in high spirits, following what was an enthralling victory over Pakistan.

Against their neighbours in the first match, the men in blue snatched victory from the grasp of defeat, chasing a 160-run target down despite reeling at 31/4 at one stage. Virat Kohli was the architect-in-chief of the victory, as he scored 82 runs from 53 deliveries and remained unbeaten.

As for the Netherlands team, they perhaps exceeded expectations by making it to the Super 12 – beating the United Arab Emirates and Namibia in the process. The performance from Scott Edwards’ team was also commendable in their first Super 12 fixture, against Bangladesh, but they suffered a narrow 9-run defeat.

Though India are the overwhelming favourites for this match, head coach Rahul Dravid would know well the cost of complacency, especially when we witnessed a major upset only a day before, when Ireland defeated England.