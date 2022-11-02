T20 World Cup: India Beat Bangladesh, Here Are Possible Semifinals Scenarios Now

Here is the updated one-stop semifinals scenario explainer for Group 2 of the Men's T20 Cricket World Cup.
(Photo: Meghnad Bose/The Quint)
On the off chance that India lose to Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup, can India still qualify for the semifinals? YES.
Is there still a chance that South Africa could get eliminated, and either Bangladesh or Pakistan make it to the semis? YES.
All the possibilities from here on, explained in one detailed graphic.
Note: The following calculations have been made assuming that no other match in the Super 12s gets washed out or abandoned.
(The interactive will load below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn't loaded yet.)
Matches remaining: 1
Versus: Zimbabwe
If India WIN their last match: Will definitely qualify for the semis.
Will also qualify as the top team in Group 2 unless South Africa wins both their remaining matches against Pakistan and Netherlands.
If India LOSE their last match:
India will still qualify for the semis unless -
Bangladesh wins their last match and ends up with a better Net Run Rate (NRR) than India
Or Pakistan wins both their remaining matches and ends up with a better NRR than India
The Net Run Rates of the three teams right now are as follows:
India: +0.730
Bangladesh: -1.276
Pakistan: 0.765
Matches remaining: 2
Versus: Pakistan and Netherlands
If they WIN BOTH of their remaining matches: Will definitely qualify for the semis as the top team in Group 2
If they WIN ONE of their remaining matches: Will definitely qualify for the semis
If they LOSE BOTH of their remaining matches: Will definitely crash out of the World Cup. India will then definitely qualify for the semis, along with either Bangladesh or Pakistan.
Matches remaining: 1
Versus: Pakistan
If Bangladesh WIN their last match:
They will still not qualify for the semis unless -
South Africa loses both their remaining matches against Pakistan and Netherlands
Or, India loses against Zimbabwe AND Bangladesh has a higher Net Run Rate than India
If Bangladesh LOSE their last match: They will definitely crash out of the World Cup.
Matches remaining: 1
Versus: India
Zimbabwe cannot qualify for the semis even if they win their last match.
Matches remaining: 2
Versus: South Africa and Bangladesh
If Pakistan WIN BOTH of their remaining matches:
They will still not qualify for the semis unless -
South Africa loses both their remaining matches against Pakistan and Netherlands
Or, India loses against Zimbabwe AND Pakistan has a higher Net Run Rate than India
If they WIN ONE of their remaining matches: They will definitely crash out of the World Cup.
If they LOSE BOTH of their remaining matches: They will definitely crash out of the World Cup.
Matches remaining: 1
Versus: South Africa
Netherlands cannot qualify for the semis even if they win their last match.
