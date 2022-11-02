T20 World Cup: India Beat Bangladesh, Here Are Possible Semifinals Scenarios Now

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019T20 World Cup: India Beat Bangladesh, Here Are Possible Semifinals Scenarios Now

Here is the one-stop semifinals scenario explainer for Group 2 (India's group) of the Men's T20 Cricket World Cup.
Meghnad Bose
Cricket
Published:

Here is the updated one-stop semifinals scenario explainer for Group 2 of the Men's T20 Cricket World Cup.

(Photo: Meghnad Bose/The Quint)

On the off chance that India lose to Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup, can India still qualify for the semifinals? YES.

Is there still a chance that South Africa could get eliminated, and either Bangladesh or Pakistan make it to the semis? YES.

If you're still scratching your head wondering about all the possible semifinals scenarios in Group 2 (India's group) of the T20 World Cup, even after India beat Bangladesh in a rain-hit encounter in Adelaide, here is The Quint's one-stop semifinals scenarios explainer.

All the possibilities from here on, explained in one detailed graphic.

The Road to the Semis

Note: The following calculations have been made assuming that no other match in the Super 12s gets washed out or abandoned.

(The interactive will load below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn't loaded yet.)

India

Matches remaining: 1

Versus: Zimbabwe

If India WIN their last match: Will definitely qualify for the semis.

Will also qualify as the top team in Group 2 unless South Africa wins both their remaining matches against Pakistan and Netherlands.

If India LOSE their last match:

India will still qualify for the semis unless -

  • Bangladesh wins their last match and ends up with a better Net Run Rate (NRR) than India

  • Or Pakistan wins both their remaining matches and ends up with a better NRR than India

The Net Run Rates of the three teams right now are as follows:

  • India: +0.730

  • Bangladesh: -1.276

  • Pakistan: 0.765

South Africa

Matches remaining: 2

Versus: Pakistan and Netherlands

  • If they WIN BOTH of their remaining matches: Will definitely qualify for the semis as the top team in Group 2

  • If they WIN ONE of their remaining matches: Will definitely qualify for the semis

  • If they LOSE BOTH of their remaining matches: Will definitely crash out of the World Cup. India will then definitely qualify for the semis, along with either Bangladesh or Pakistan.

Bangladesh

Matches remaining: 1

Versus: Pakistan

If Bangladesh WIN their last match: 

They will still not qualify for the semis unless -

  • South Africa loses both their remaining matches against Pakistan and Netherlands

  • Or, India loses against Zimbabwe AND Bangladesh has a higher Net Run Rate than India

If Bangladesh LOSE their last match: They will definitely crash out of the World Cup.

Zimbabwe

Matches remaining: 1

Versus: India

Zimbabwe cannot qualify for the semis even if they win their last match.

Pakistan

Matches remaining: 2

Versus: South Africa and Bangladesh

If Pakistan WIN BOTH of their remaining matches: 

They will still not qualify for the semis unless -

  • South Africa loses both their remaining matches against Pakistan and Netherlands

  • Or, India loses against Zimbabwe AND Pakistan has a higher Net Run Rate than India

If they WIN ONE of their remaining matches: They will definitely crash out of the World Cup.

If they LOSE BOTH of their remaining matches: They will definitely crash out of the World Cup.

Netherlands

Matches remaining: 1

Versus: South Africa

Netherlands cannot qualify for the semis even if they win their last match.

