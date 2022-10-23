India v Pakistan, T20 World Cup: How the 9 Deliveries Of The Final Over Unfolded

The Indian players celebrate after their victory against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup Super 12 match at the MCG on Sunday.
(Photo: PTI)
With 16 runs required off the final over for India to win the Super 12 T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, Hardik Pandya was the batter on strike against Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz in what turned out to be a thriller of a contest at the MCG in Melbourne on Sunday, 23 October.
What followed was drama at the death as Virat Kohli helped India get past the finish line. Here are the events that unfolded in the final over between the arch-rivals.
India lost designated finisher Hardik Pandya (40 off 37 balls) in the first ball after he mistimed a spining delivery from Nawaz, edging it as the ball landed safely in the hands of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam at cover point.
Meanwhile, non-striker Virat Kohli had crossed halfway across the pitch to the other side, but the new ICC rules prevented him from taking strike, meaning Dinesh Karthik took the crease.
Karthik danced down the tracks in the hope of smashing Nawaz but was met with a chest-high full toss, which he could only hit towards long-on after being crammed for space. The Indian wicket-keeper sneaked in a single to offer the strike to Kohli. India now need 15 off four bowls.
India are in real need of a big hit as Nawaz lengthens his stride and changes to left-arm medium pace while wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan moves back. The Pakistan bowler bowls a wide yorker that Kohli heaves towards long on, taking tun runs.
Nawaz next delivers a full-toss towards the off stump which Kohli slashes over the leg side for a six. There is a fielder at deep square leg who leaps to his right but to no avail as the ball flies over the rope.
To add to Pakistan’s miseries, the ball is called a no ball due to its height and suddenly the pendulum shift towards India as they require six of three balls. Babar is clearly displeased with the decision and has a heated discussion with the umpires.
The pressure mounts on Nawaz who tries to ball a wide yorker, away from Kohli’s reach. However, it goes too far wide and is judged as a wide by the umpire. Nawaz's shift to left-arm medium pace has so far failed to work in his side's favour.
Kohli goes for an attempted sweep, but his stumps are dislodged by Nawaz. Nevertheless, it’s a free hit and Kohli and Karthik run three in the meantime as the ball rolls towards third man region.
India receive three byes and now need two off two balls with Karthik on strike.
An alert Rizwan gets the better of Karthik (1 off 2 balls), who goes for a sweep for a ball angling down the leg side, eventually losing his balance and coming out of the crease.
The Pakistan wicket-keeper, who receives the ball from the leg-side completes a dive to his right to complete the stumping as the game has another twist in the tale. R Ashwin comes to the crease and India need two runs off one ball while one will make it a tie.
Ashwin remains calm and composed as Nawaz bowls a wide ball to put the pressure back on Pakistan once again. The Pakistan bowler sends a quick one toward’s Ashwin’s leg side, expecting him to hit it, but the spinner just watches it go past him.
Skipper Babar makes a few changes as seven fielders come inside the circle with India needing just one run to register a victory.
Ashwin refuses to budge under pressure as he makes room for himself and scoops the ball over the mid-off to complete one run and take India home with four wickets to spare.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)