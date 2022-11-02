T20 World Cup: India Move to Top of Group 2, All But Through to Semi-Final

India now have one foot in the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup following their 5 run (DLS) victory over Bangladesh in Wednesday's evening Super 12 fixture, at Adelaide.

After being put into bat first, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul scored half centuries to help India post 184/6.

In reply, Bangladesh were given a revised total of 151 in 16 overs after rain disrupted play when the team was at 66/0. Needing just 85 more runs in 9 overs, Bangladesh fumbled their chase, eventually losing by 5 runs.