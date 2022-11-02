T20 World Cup: Twitter Showers Praise on KL Rahul After 50 Against Bangladesh

Opener KL Rahul shut down critics with a stellar 50 off just 32 balls against Bangladesh in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Wednesday, 2 November.

Rahul's knock came at a time when questions were raised regarding his form and place within the Indian squad competing at the ICC mega event Down Under. The 30-year-old was struggling to get going, having registered just scores of 4, 9 and 9 in his previous three Super 12 encounters.

The Indian batter’s innings was laced with three fours and two sixes, and it did not take long before people took onto social media to react to Rahul’s timely knock that came at the most crucial of junctures.