T20 World Cup: No Social Media, No Phone — What Led to Sanju Samson’s Resurgence

“All credit goes to Jasprit Bumrah. This Player of the Match award should go to him. I would not be standing here if he did not bowl that way he did in the death overs. All credit goes to him.”
This article is not a portrayal of Sanju Samson’s selflessness. The Quint has done it already, wherein we highlighted how batting coach Sitanshu Kotak revealed Samson had been been batting for hours in the nets even when he was not playing, only to aide his bowlers.
Yet, not many batters would attempt to deflect the spotlight after playing what will be cherished as among the finest knocks in the knockout stages of this competition, that is, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
It has been fifteen months since Samson last scored over 50 runs in two consecutive T20I innings. The previous year saw his stocks dipping to an extent that prior to the commencement of this competition, Samson’s T20I average since 2025 — 16.75 — was less than even that of Ravi Bishnoi and Harshit Rana.
Samson’s reintegration into the playing XI was necessitated by the first-choice openers’ struggle against off-spin, and how predictably, yet effectively, it was being exposed time and again.
Since his return to the side, Samson has been India’s best player bar none. On the back of a 50-ball 97 against the West Indies, the wicketkeeper-batter scored a 42-ball 89 against England.
And what has been central to his comeback? At the post-match press conference, Samson credited the lack of distractions for improving his focus.
In the final, Samson will be facing New Zealand, against whom he scored only 46 runs in a five-match series in the build-up to this event, averaging less than even 10. That, though, was another version of him. A version where he tried too hard to secure a playing XI slot for the T20 World Cup. Now, he will be the first name on the team sheet.
The overarching feeling will be of relief after the knock in the semi-final, though, Samson is perfectly aware of what lies ahead — and, that a defeat in the final would make his innings against the West Indies and England academic.
Though dropped chances do not take away much from a batter’s mercurial efforts, it has to be mentioned that England could have had the wicket of Samson — and with it, probably the match too — if only captain Harry Brook did not drop a regulation catch when the opener was batting on 15.
However, having been on the wrong side of fortune for years, Samson will happily accept luck smiling brightly on him.
Till a few months ago, the discourse around the Indian opening pair circled around how Abhishek Sharma was scoring boundaries for fun, and how desperately Samson lacked runs under his belt.
Such is the fickle nature of the sport that while the conversation remains the same, the players have switched roles. Despite playing only four matches, Samson has already scored 232, as opposed to Abhishek Sharma’s 89 from seven matches.
Samson, though, believes Sharma will showcase his caliber in the final against New Zealand.