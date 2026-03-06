T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson & Fielding Ensures Final Ticket for India

“Pressure does funny things to people,” quipped Ryan Burl, prior to Zimbabwe’s Super 8 fixture against India — a match where the co-hosts had to win.
India does not often feel pressure. Or, if they do, they have mastered the art of dealing with it. For, against England in the semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, they did feel pressure.
Despite scoring 253/7 at the Wankhede Stadium — the highest score ever in a knockout fixture of this competition — there was pressure.
Despite Sanju Samson scoring a 42-ball 89 — the joint-highest score ever by an Indian batter in a knockout fixture of this competition — there was pressure.
Despite England losing four wickets inside first eight overs, without even registering a three-figure total on the board, there was pressure.
England Lose the Game of Nerves
Prior to today’s contest, much of the discourse was centered around India’s fielding woes. 13 dropped catches in seven fixtures. A catching efficiency of 71.7%. On the contrary, England have usually been spotless with their efforts in the field.
But pressure? It does funny things to people.
Second ball of the third over. Only a couple of deliveries ago, Will Jacks dismissed Abhishek Sharma. Losing two openers in quick succession could prove to be fatal for India. In such a scenario, Sanju Samson, then batting on only 15, chips a Jofra Archer delivery to mid-on. This is a catch a professional cricketer is expected to grab in his sleep. This is what they call ‘regulation,’ and once you drop it, ‘dolly.’
But pressure? It does funny things to people.
Harry Brook, one of England’s safest pair of hands, dropped a catch he would struggle to drop if given another chance.
Prior to today’s contest, much of the discourse was centered around Sanju Samson’s struggles against Jofra Archer. The English pacer has the number of the Indian keeper, or so one thought. In five matches, Archer had dismissed Samson thrice, while conceding only 25 runs.
But pressure? It does funny things to people.
11 of Archer’s 12 deliveries from his first two overs were faced by Samson. The batter struck 25 runs in those, which included three fours and a couple of sixes. A strike rate of 227. And when he was reintroduced into the attack? 13 runs off 3 balls. Overall, 38 in 14, striking at a rate of 271.
Prior to the match, Sam Curran expressed his desire to witness a silent crowed at the Wankhede Stadium, perhaps borrowing a line from Pat Cummins. Two of his first three deliveries were smacked for boundaries.
Aura farming, as Gen Z would call it, ahead of the match requires no effort. But replicating the same in a match needs a rare skillet of neutralizing pressure. And pressure? Does funny things to people.
There can be, but only a couple of responses to pressure. That, one has to embrace is, does not come in the form of a choice. The choice lies in whether to absorb it, and enter the storm head first, or to seek an escape route. Samson is of the latter ilk.
For years, Samson has had to deal with criticism about his inconsistency. By scoring a 42-ball 89 on the back of a 50-ball 97 against the West Indies, he has called curtains to that debate in an emphatic fashion.
This also happens to be the joint-highest score by an Indian in a knockout fixture of the Men’s T20 World Cup, equaling Virat Kohli’s 47-ball 89, which he had scored in the semi-final of the 2016 T20 World Cup against the West Indies. Except on this occasion, the innings came in a winning cause.
Samson aside, India had crucial contributions from Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya. Courtesy of a well-rounded effort, India scored 253/7 in 20 overs, which happens to be the fourth-highest score in the history of this competition, and the highest in a knockout fixture.
Jacob Bethell Deserves All the Plaudits
Yet, England were in the game till the last over. For that, they deserve credit. Especially, Jacob Bethell. The youngster brought up his maiden century in T20I cricket, scoring a 48-ball 105.
At one stage, it seemed that England might pull off what could have been considered the biggest chase in the history of the game. But a couple of moments showed that India were the better team in dealing with pressure,
In the last delivery of the 14th over, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube paired up for an incredible catch to dismiss Will Jacks, who was looking menacing. A few moments later, when England needed 45 off the last three overs, Jasprit Bumrah conceded only six runs.
T20 cricket is often about winning the battles when nerves are running overboard. Today, India did that. Wankhede secured, in a seven-run win. Off to Ahmedabad now, where New Zealand await the defending champions.