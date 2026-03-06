T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson & Fielding Brilliance Ensures Final Ticket for India

Aura farming, as Gen Z would call it, ahead of the match requires no effort. But replicating the same in a match needs a rare skillet of neutralizing pressure. And pressure? Does funny things to people.

There can be, but only a couple of responses to pressure. That, one has to embrace is, does not come in the form of a choice. The choice lies in whether to absorb it, and enter the storm head first, or to seek an escape route. Samson is of the latter ilk.

For years, Samson has had to deal with criticism about his inconsistency. By scoring a 42-ball 89 on the back of a 50-ball 97 against the West Indies, he has called curtains to that debate in an emphatic fashion.

This also happens to be the joint-highest score by an Indian in a knockout fixture of the Men’s T20 World Cup, equaling Virat Kohli’s 47-ball 89, which he had scored in the semi-final of the 2016 T20 World Cup against the West Indies. Except on this occasion, the innings came in a winning cause.

Samson aside, India had crucial contributions from Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya. Courtesy of a well-rounded effort, India scored 253/7 in 20 overs, which happens to be the fourth-highest score in the history of this competition, and the highest in a knockout fixture.