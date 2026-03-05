'After Ranji Win, I Believe Auqib Nabi's Next Flight Will Be With Team India'

Back in 2016-17, we were playing a cricket match on a small ground in Baramulla district of Jammu & Kashmir. Most players in the two teams were in their twenties. My team ended up winning that match by a narrow margin of 10 runs.

But, even in defeat, one batter from the opposition team stood out. He fought hard, and left us impressed with his performance. We offered him a chance to join BCC Reds, a Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association-affiliated club.

The batter joined the club and played diligently day after day, and season after season. Almost a decade later, he's emerged instrumental in J&K lifting its first Ranji Trophy in almost seven decades.