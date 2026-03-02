T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson, and the Art of Being Selfless

There was an unusual sight in India’s training session, on the eve of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match against South Africa. Sanju Samson, who had yet to feature in a single match, batted for over two hours of a three-hour net.

The Quint was in attendance. Among the things a journalist is supposed to do at a practice session is draw inferences. The inference available that evening seemed obvious: Samson would play against the Proteas.