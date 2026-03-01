T20 World Cup 2026: Inside the Renaissance of the West Indies Cricket Team

Walking beside him, Romario Shepherd is grinning — has been grinning, broadly and without apparent effort, for the past five minutes. If you had stumbled into this corridor without context, without a scorecard or a highlights reel, you might have assumed the West Indies had just won.
Hours earlier, in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, they were beaten by nine wickets by South Africa in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. It was, by any measure, a deflating result.
The West Indies do not appear deflated.
They have clarity about their purpose — to become the first win to win this crown thrice. And, they have unwavering faith in their capabilities.
In fact, on the very first press conference of the team, coach Daren Sammy had affirmed:
We wouldn't be here if we didn't believe we could win. It feels like the same scenario from 2016, where everything that was against us, nobody gave us a chance, and I'm looking at the guys and the caliber of talent that we have in that dressing room. If we go out and, my favorite word — execute — with both ball and bat and also in the field, we're in it to win it.
It has been nearly two decades since the inception of the T20 World Cup, and West Indies’ journey in this competition has been a tale of two decades.
For the first nine years, they were arguably the most intimidating team in the shortest format of the game. The likes of Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo were the architects of what was a decade of glory, where West Indies won the competition twice — in 2012 and 2016, and reached the semi-final on two other occasions — 2009 and 2014.
Then came the fracture: disputes between players and administrators, some of the region’s finest talent opting out of international cricket entirely, a federation engulfed in institutional trouble. In the decade that followed, the two-time champions did not reach a single semi-final.
Today, though, they have a chance. At the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where they have won all three of their T20 World Cup matches, including the 2016 final against England, West Indies will face co-hosts and defending champions India, who are ranked number 1 in the world.
The battle is uphill, and a victory might sound improbable. Yet, the renaissance of West Indies cricket seemed improbable until recently. Destined to be doomed, the team, and its players, will return to their respective nations — be it as a champion or not — as the ones responsible for inspiring the next generation. The ones who rekindled the love for the game among West Indies’ future, who, with the team being in tatters, had fallen out of love with cricket.
We Want to Breed the West Indies Culture: Daren Sammy
The Quint has been following them throughout this competition — in corridors and press rooms, before and after matches — to understand how they got here. What we found was less about tactics than about atmosphere: the deliberate, careful construction of a dressing room in which people feel trusted.
At the start of the competition, we had asked Sammy about his target from the competition. He did not mention the trophy, but the intention to inspire.
There are still issues. It's the West Indies. We always have some. We're not as fortunate as certain boards. So we always have these challenges that we face. But it is my job as the head coach and the management to make sure we create an environment that is breeding West Indies culture, the desire to play for the crest, the badge, and go out and entertain the fans. That's why we play. That's why you're an athlete. You try to go out and perform, play a brand that could inspire the next generation. And that's what I'm trying to instil in my guys.
Created an Environment Where Everyone’s Comfortable: Jason Holder
For veteran all-rounder Jason Holder, this is his third T20 World Cup campaign. He saw his team losing four out of their five matches in 2021, and then suffer humiliating defeats against Scotland and Ireland in 2022.
On this occasion, though, he has been among the major reasons behind West Indies’ resurgence, having scored 104 runs and taken 8 wickets.
We asked him — what has changed in the team? He replied:
In the dressing room, we've created an environment where everybody's a lot more comfortable, a lot clearer than ever before. We've been having a lot of in-depth conversations. And it's been good to see the maturity level of each individual, you know, putting their hands up. When we had chance, when we get chances to discuss cricket, we've been discussing cricket at length and ensuring that we take every single box and give ourselves the best chance to win every single game. And so far, you know, we've been doing a really good job. And I think the beauty about each game that we've won is that different people have stepped up and it hasn't been like one consistent person in every single game. We will continue to work hard. We will continue to look for ways to improve. I think the main thing for us is to stay focused and ensure that we continue with this momentum.
Jason Holder
The Highly Effective Spin Trio
There has been an unshaken belief among one another’s abilities, regardless of the result. For instance, despite both being left-arm orthodox spinners, Gudakesh Motie and Akeal Hosein have bowled well in partnership, taking a combined 16 wickets.
We asked Hosein about the usual discourse in cricket — similar spinners not making good pairs — and how him and Motie became an exception. His answer was simple.
I think the cricket nation needs to step away from that. If you have two guys performing, that's all that matters. You don't see people making those comments when you have two right hand batters opening the batting or two left-hand fast bowlers in a team lineup. We play different roles. I'm in the power play, I spin the ball, I swing the ball. Motie's outside of the power play with the older ball he's bowling left-hand orthodox and he's also bowling chinaman as well. So I feel when it comes to T20 cricket it's about what role you're playing not so much what you bowl but where you bowl in this format.
Into that spin unit, Roston Chase has added a different dimension — tighter, more containing, happy to relinquish the spotlight so the others can take wickets. Against England, he provided two of his own. Tonight, against an Indian side packed with left-handers, he may be the most dangerous of the three.
He tells The Quint:
I complement them (Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie) well. They are more expressive, in the sense that they are always looking for wickets, but my job is mainly to just come and keep it tight and if I do get wickets, that is a plus for us. But my main role is to let them express themselves and go searching for wickets, if that is the case. When we want wickets, it makes it easier for them to express themselves knowing that I will come from the next end and back them up with a tight over more often than not.
Roston Chase
We Have Inspired the Next Generation of Cricketers: Floyd Reifer
Hope, captain of the pack, believes all of his 15 players can step up when required.
He tells The Quint:
When you call upon anyone in the team, you have someone who can fill a hole. Every single person in the squad has something that they can bring to contribute to team wins.
Shai Hope
Indeed, West Indies have five players who have scored over 100 runs, and six bowlers who have taken more than five wickets. They also have hit the second-most sixes in the tournament.
Ahead of the match against India, we asked the team’s batting coach, Floyd Reifer, on whether he thinks his team has inspired the next generation, regardless of what happens from hereon.
He replied:
Yes, I think we have inspired the next generation of cricketers. I think we have played some good cricket, and have a lot of people at home watching. Also, the people of the Caribbean are very happy with how we are playing and obviously we want to go for it in the tournament, so it's just for us to continue to do all the good things, make sure we tick the right boxes, make sure we plan well and execute well and they know that the Caribbean is rooting for us.
Floyd Reifer
My Boys Are Ready to Deliver: Daren Sammy
For the entirety of his 18-minute long press conference, Daren Sammy had a smile on his face. One that would find you perplexed, for, ahead of what is the most challenging match of his coaching career yet, he does not seem to be fazed one bit.
He tells us why:
I don't think one game would be the toughest challenge for me. I think last year all of 2025 was the toughest challenge for me as a coach but I do understand what this game means. It's a knockout. You win, you go through, you lose, and then you start thinking about all the what-ifs that could have happened. And that's what makes an athlete. That's what makes competition. That's what makes a World Cup the pinnacle of your sport. So again, we're going to come out there, we have the mindset, we've prepared well, we've planned well, It all goes down again to the execution. And that's what I'm going to be channelling into the boys. And I know they're ready to deliver.
Daren Sammy
Are they ready to deliver? We’ll find out in a few hours — but regardless — they can be proud.