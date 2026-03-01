T20 World Cup: India vs West Indies — A Chapter Will Be Closed in Kolkata Today

advertisement
There is a first for everything. There will be a first in Kolkata today.
“I love Eden Gardens,” affirmed Daren Sammy in the pre-match press conference. In a few hours, his West Indies side will face India in what amounts to a quarter-final at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The match will be played in Kolkata — a venue that could hardly be more hospitable to the West Indies.
West Indies, simply, do not lose at the Eden Gardens in this competition.
Suryakumar Yadav has his own reasons to feel at home. India have played four T20Is against the West Indies at this ground and won all four. Yadav himself has been in spectacular form here, including a 31-ball 65 in the most recent meeting between the two sides at this venue.
India, simply, do not lose T20Is at the Eden Gardens to West Indies.
One of the two streaks has to end today.
Barring a rare blip in 2021, India have been a consistent feature in the T20 World Cup, qualifying for the semi-finals on every occasion since 2014. That, they arrive at this fixture walking a tightrope, a premature exit genuinely possible, is a measure of how unexpectedly this tournament has unfolded for them.
Today’s game, however, is not about how the teams have reached this position, although they have had identical campaigns. India topped their group by winning all of their four matches, and then won one of their two Super 8 fixtures so far. West Indies’ record is a mirror image, with one distinction that matters — India won their most recent match against Zimbabwe, while Sammy’s side suffered a chastening defeat to South Africa. Momentum, however modest, sits with the hosts.
That is not the solitary area of semblance.
Both teams have built their campaigns on batting, and on one particular brand of it: the kind that prioritises aggression over accumulation.
India are not far behind in this regard. They have a scoring rate of 9.29 runs per over which ranks them fourth on the lost.
Scoring Rate of Teams in T20 World Cup 2026 (Runs Per Over):
1. South Africa — 9.98
2. West Indies — 9.59
3. New Zealand — 9.56
4. India — 9.29
5. Afghanistan — 9.25
In terms of maximums, too, these two teams are at the zenith, having hit a combined 129 sixes.
1. West Indies — 66
2. India — 63
3. England — 52
4. South Africa — 51
5. New Zealand — 47
Should an inference be drawn, it will be fair to say that we will witness a contest between two exemplary batting units, who share a similar modus operandi.
Where West Indies have, perhaps surprisingly, outperformed India is in the preservation of wickets — an area not traditionally associated with their approach. West Indies’ average of 32.96 is the third-highest in this competition, while an average of 23.64 sees India languishing in the eighth place, behind the likes of the United States of America and Afghanistan, who could not even qualify for the Super 8.
The reason being — their average against spin in this competition, 47.89, is second to only Afghanistan. India, on the contrary, are 15th on that list with an average of 18.85 against spin. Against pace, India marginally hold the edge, with an average of 28.21 as opposed to West Indies’ 27.13.
When it comes to bowling, India have been as clinical an outfit as anyone in this competition. They rank first on both the list of bowling average — 18.68, and economy rate — 7.71. Here as well, there is not much to separate the two teams, for West Indies’ average and economy rate reads 18.72 and 8.02 respectively.
Best Bowling Average in T20 World Cup 2026:
1. India — 18.68
2. West Indies — 18.72
3. England — 19.92
4. Pakistan — 19.97
5. South Africa — 20.42
Best Economy Rate in T20 World Cup 2026:
1. India — 7.71
2. South Africa — 7.75
3. Australia — 7.92
4. West Indies — 8.02
5. Pakistan — 8.06
Where India have the upper-hand when it comes to bowling, however, is their spin contingent. India’s spinners have been as effective as their batters have been ineffective with the spin, having an average of 17.65 that is the best in the competition, as opposed to West Indies’ 19.25. The economy rate of Indian spinners — 7.35 — is the highest among teams who qualified for the Super 8, while West Indies’ spinners have conceded 8.19 runs per over.
Two individual matchups are worth watching more closely than any other.
Jason Holder, who is having a stellar campaign, having already scored 104 runs and taken 8 wickets, could be a cause of concern for the Indian team. According to data sourced from CricViz, both Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya have a strike rate of only 110 against the veteran all-rounder, after having played a combined 17 innings. Moreover, Holder’s economy rate in T20Is against India is only 7.31 since 2023.
Strip away the statistics and what remains is this: two teams with similar philosophies, near-identical campaigns, and an equal, almost proprietary attachment to this ground. Both have reason to feel that history is on their side. Both cannot be right.
Today is when they become dissimilar.