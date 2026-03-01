T20 World Cup: India vs West Indies — A Chapter Will Be Closed in Kolkata Today

West Indies, simply, do not lose at the Eden Gardens in this competition.

Suryakumar Yadav has his own reasons to feel at home. India have played four T20Is against the West Indies at this ground and won all four. Yadav himself has been in spectacular form here, including a 31-ball 65 in the most recent meeting between the two sides at this venue.

India, simply, do not lose T20Is at the Eden Gardens to West Indies.

One of the two streaks has to end today.