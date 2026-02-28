T20 World Cup: India vs WI Will Feel Like David vs Goliath — Daren Sammy

"Is all of India here?" enquired Daren Sammy, with his characteristic playful smile, as he entered the press conference room at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Indeed, it felt like all of India's cricket journalism assemblage had assembled in the city of joy. In a few hours, the defending ICC Men's T20 World Cup champions will face an uphill battle against a West Indies team that is, after a prolonged and agonising wait, resembling the team from the 2010s. The winner will qualify for the semi-finals, while curtains will be called on the losing team's campaign.
While the overwhelming weight of expectations will be on India, who will have the backing of the crowd and the nation, West Indies' strength will also be put to test against a team that ranks number 1 on the T20I mean's team rankings.
Whether the stature of the Indian cricket team can be likened to a 9-foot Philistine giant is a topic up for debate, especially after South Africa exposed the frailties in Suryakumar Yadav's team, Daren Sammy is of the opinion that tomorrow's fixture will be a David vs Goliath contest. Though, he also did highlight the outcome of that specific battle — victory of David.
There is a saying that history could repeat itself, although it was a different venue. But it's two different teams, two teams trying to move on in the tournament. In order for you to win this tournament, you have to go through India at some point. Tomorrow is that day for us. And we got to play a good game of cricket in order to come out victorious. And I'm excited for the contest. As you could see, so many journalists here. (It shows) the importance of the game. And I'm pretty sure they'll have, what, 80, 000 here tomorrow, and then another 1.4 billion supporting India. So it will still feel as a David and Goliath showdown but like I said in 2016 — David did defeat Goliath — so that's what I'm going to tell my boys tomorrow.Daren Sammy
Earlier in the tournament, Sammy told The Quint that his task, as the head coach of West Indies, will be to ensure his team plays a brand of cricket that will inspire the next generation. While his players have had an inspirational run so far, the upcoming battle will be of a different magnitude.
Sammy, though, believes a solitary match cannot be dubbed the toughest battle. At the press conference, he told The Quint:
I don't think one game would be the toughest challenge for me. I think last year — all of 2025 — was the toughest challenge for me as a coach, but I do understand what this game means. It's a knockout. You win, you go through, you lose, and then you start thinking about all the what-ifs that could have happened. And that's what makes an athlete. That's what makes competition. That's what makes a World Cup the pinnacle of your sport. We are going to come out there, we have the mindset, we've prepared well, we've planned well, It all goes down again to the execution. And that's what I'm going to be channelling into the boys. And I know they're ready to deliver.Daren Sammy
‘West Indies Will Be Fans’ Second Favourite Team’
For the West Indies team, Eden Gardens has been a happy hunting ground in this specific competition. They have played three matches, winning all of those, with the most notable win being the 2016 final triumph against England, where Carlos Brathwaite struck four consecutive sixes in the last over off Ben Stokes' bowling.
The team, and its stakeholders, have always received considerable support from the Kolkata crowd who cherish fours and sixes. On Sunday, though, the crowd will support the co-hosts, but Sammy says he his team will still be cheered for.
To be fair to you the fans have been nice. They still say best of luck, but I ask them, do you mean it? And then they say, yes, whoever plays well. It says about what our greats have done playing in India, like Sir Viv and Clive Lloyd. Obviously, we are most people's second favourite team. But we're playing against their favourite. So the mindset of the camp is good. I think it was here we started when I said, I feel something special is about to happen, and I saw it, and I said so because of the focus I saw in the team. The mindset, the attention to detail, the attention to their preparation. And I still believe that. And let me see if my words come true tomorrow, because we've got to go through India in order to move on to the tournament.Daren Sammy
As a parting note, he was asked to name a couple of dangerous players from his team. He replied — all eleven of them.
I know I have 11 danger players. And, I'm pretty sure India believe they have 11 as well. So we don't only look at two players, we plan for every single player.Daren Sammy