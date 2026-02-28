T20 World Cup: India vs WI Will Feel Like David vs Goliath — Daren Sammy

"Is all of India here?" enquired Daren Sammy, with his characteristic playful smile, as he entered the press conference room at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Indeed, it felt like all of India's cricket journalism assemblage had assembled in the city of joy. In a few hours, the defending ICC Men's T20 World Cup champions will face an uphill battle against a West Indies team that is, after a prolonged and agonising wait, resembling the team from the 2010s. The winner will qualify for the semi-finals, while curtains will be called on the losing team's campaign.

While the overwhelming weight of expectations will be on India, who will have the backing of the crowd and the nation, West Indies' strength will also be put to test against a team that ranks number 1 on the T20I mean's team rankings.